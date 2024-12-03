3 Reasons South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Cited For Declaring Emergency

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday, declared "emergency martial law," accusing the opposition of dominating parliament, aligning with North Korea, and immobilizing the government through anti-state actions.

Eradicate Pro-North Korean Stance

Yoon made the announcement in a televised briefing on Tuesday, pledging to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.”

The impact of Yoon’s move on the country’s governance and democracy remained unclear. It quickly faced opposition from politicians, including Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s conservative party, who called the decision “wrong” and pledged to “stop it with the people.” Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, labeled Yoon’s announcement as “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Eliminate anti-state forces

Yoon pledged to rebuild and protect South Korea, vowing to eliminate anti-state forces and normalize the country, asking citizens to trust him and endure any sort of inconvenience caused.

“Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin,” Yoon said during a televised speech, invoking South Korea’s formal name.

“I will eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalize the country,” he said, while asking the people to believe in him and tolerate “some inconveniences.”

Opposition paralyzing the Parliament

Yoon, whose approval rating has fallen in recent months, has faced difficulties advancing his agenda due to an opposition-controlled parliament since assuming office in 2022.

Yoon’s conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill. The opposition has also been attempting to pass motions to impeach three top prosecutors, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, in what the conservatives have called a vendetta against their criminal investigations on Lee, who has been seen as the favorite for the next presidential election in 2027 in opinion polls.

Yoon has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals. The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yoon’s announcement.