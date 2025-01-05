sb.scorecardresearch
  • 300 Passengers On Etihad Flight Escape Unhurt After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Melbourne Airport

Published 22:18 IST, January 5th 2025

300 Passengers On Etihad Flight Escape Unhurt After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Melbourne Airport

Around 300 passengers onboard a Boeing 787 had a narrow escape at Melbourne Airport after the landing gear of Etihad flight EY461 caught fire while taking off

Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff After Tire Explosion and Fire
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff After Tire Explosion and Fire | Image: Shutterstock

Melbourne: Around 300 passengers onboard a Boeing 787 had a narrow escape at the Melbourne Airport in Australia after the landing gear of Etihad flight EY461 caught fire while taking off. According to the reports, the fire erupted after two of the tyres exploded when the plane was rolling on the runway to take off.

Following the incident, the pilots immediately aborted the takeoff and emergency services responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported as of now.
 

Updated 22:18 IST, January 5th 2025