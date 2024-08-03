Published 17:24 IST, August 3rd 2024
32 Killed, 63 Injured In Deadly Beach Terror Attack In Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility
32 people were killed and 63 others were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on a beach outside a hotel after a massive blast in Somalia’s Mogadishu
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Several killed in devastating terror attack in Somalia | Image: Shutterstock
3 min read
