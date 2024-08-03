sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Shelter Home Deaths | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • 32 Killed, 63 Injured In Deadly Beach Terror Attack In Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility

Published 17:24 IST, August 3rd 2024

32 Killed, 63 Injured In Deadly Beach Terror Attack In Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility

32 people were killed and 63 others were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on a beach outside a hotel after a massive blast in Somalia’s Mogadishu

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Blast
Several killed in devastating terror attack in Somalia | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:24 IST, August 3rd 2024