Published 06:31 IST, September 4th 2024

4 Ukrainian Cabinet Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had indicated last week that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, while the head of his party in parliament said Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2024.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky | Image: (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
  1 min read
