Published 08:36 IST, September 10th 2024
40 Killed, 60 Wounded As Israeli Strike Targets Humanitarian Zone in Gaza
An Israeli strike on an area in the Gaza Strip home to Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war has killed at least 40 people and wounded 60 others.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UN Launches Major Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza After 25-Year Hiatus Amid Ongoing Conflict | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
08:36 IST, September 10th 2024