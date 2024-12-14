Published 23:54 IST, December 14th 2024
5 People Killed As Armed Man Opens Fire Near Migrant Camp In Northern France
5 People Killed As Armed Man Opens Fire Near Migrant Camp In Northern France
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Paris: At least five people were tragically killed including two security guards, after an armed man opened firing indiscriminately close to a migrant camp in Northern France. The incident led to a panic-like situation in the area, prompting law enforcement agencies to initiate a probe.
The blood bath unfolded near the beach at Loon Plage, close to Dunkirk, from where small boats regularly set off to Britain.
Police in northern France said a person had turned themselves in Saturday claiming to have killed five people in the Dunkirk area.
Updated 23:54 IST, December 14th 2024