6 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Death Toll From War Surpasses 44,000: Gaza Health Ministry

At least six people, including two young girls, were killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza on Sunday. The strikes were carried out following a series of bombings and tank shelling in the areas of Bureij, Maghazi, and Deir al Balah. Reports suggested that all the victims were rushed to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, where they were declared dead.

Reportedly, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has now lasted for 13 months, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting that the death toll has surpassed 44,000. While the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and security personnel or the Hamas members, it has stated that over half of the fatalities are women and children.

The Israeli military claims to have killed over 17,000 militants, although it has not provided evidence to support this figure. The war, which began with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw the abduction of around 250 people. Although some hostages were released in a ceasefire last year, approximately 100 remain in Gaza, with many feared dead.