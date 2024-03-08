×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, No Damage Reported

A 6.1 magnitude quake was reported in the Davao Oriental province in the Philippines on March 8.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Philippines
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Philippines | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Manila: A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the Davao Oriental province in southern Philippines on Friday afternoon, as per the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. No damage has been reported.

Media reports said the quake occurred at 5:11 pm local time at a depth of 105 km. The location was around 149 km southeast of Governor Generoso.

According to the institute, the earthquake may trigger aftershocks.

The Philippines islands see a number of earthquakes, as it is placed along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, say reports. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

