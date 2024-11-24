'640 Million Votes in a Day...': Elon Musk Lauds India’s EVM Efficiency, Slams US Election Process

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday (November 23) praised India' electoral system for its efficient and remarkable ability to deliver the election result in a day.

Musk's comments came as he responded to a user on X who said, "How India Counted 640 Million Votes in a Day. California is still counting 15 million votes... 18 days later." The post, which also carried the caption, "Meanwhile in India, where cheating isn’t the primary goal of their elections," prompted the tech mugol to take to social media with his thoughts.

Musk responded saying, "India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes."

The remark by Musk was a clear jab at the delayed result of the US presidential elections in California, drawing attention to the contrast between the speed of vote counting between India and the US.