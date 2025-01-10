Published 19:47 IST, January 10th 2025
7 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Wallace Avenue Building in Bronx | WATCH
Officials added that five people were rushed to hospitals and one person was treated on scene.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Approximately 200 Fire and EMS personnel are operating at the scene of the 5-alarm fire on Wallace Avenue in the Bronx. | Image: X
New Delhi: At least 7 people, including firefighters, were injured after a massive 5-alarm blaze broke out on the top floor of the Bronx's Wallace Avenue building on Friday.
The fire began around 2 AM local time in the Allerton section, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) confirmed. "Approximately 200 Fire and EMS personnel are operating at the scene of the 5-alarm fire on Wallace Avenue in the Bronx," the FDNY said in a post on X.
Officials added that five people were rushed to hospitals and one person was treated on scene. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of residents displaced by the fire
Updated 20:06 IST, January 10th 2025