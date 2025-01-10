7 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Wallace Avenue Building in Bronx | WATCH

Approximately 200 Fire and EMS personnel are operating at the scene of the 5-alarm fire on Wallace Avenue in the Bronx. | Image: X

New Delhi: At least 7 people, including firefighters, were injured after a massive 5-alarm blaze broke out on the top floor of the Bronx's Wallace Avenue building on Friday.

The fire began around 2 AM local time in the Allerton section, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) confirmed. "Approximately 200 Fire and EMS personnel are operating at the scene of the 5-alarm fire on Wallace Avenue in the Bronx," the FDNY said in a post on X.

Officials added that five people were rushed to hospitals and one person was treated on scene. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.