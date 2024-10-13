Published 07:07 IST, October 13th 2024
7 Killed as Powerful Storm Hits Brazil's Sao Paulo, Knocks Out Power to 1.4 Million Homes
One person died when a tree fell on an outdoor stall, authorities said. At least six other people in surrounding Sao Paulo state also died.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
