  • 7 Killed as Powerful Storm Hits Brazil's Sao Paulo, Knocks Out Power to 1.4 Million Homes

Published 07:07 IST, October 13th 2024

One person died when a tree fell on an outdoor stall, authorities said. At least six other people in surrounding Sao Paulo state also died.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
7 killed as powerful storm hits Brazil's Sao Paulo, knocks out power to 1.4 million homes | Image: AP
