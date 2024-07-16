Published 23:43 IST, July 16th 2024
7 People Including 2 Security Personnel Killed in Terror Attack on Rural Health Centre in Pakistan
The terrorists attacked the Rural Health Centre (RHC), Kirri Shamozai in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
7 People Including 2 Security Personnel Killed in Terror Attack on Rural Health Centre in Pakistan | Image: ANI (Representational)
