Published 17:08 IST, September 9th 2024
A 9/11 Anniversary Tradition is Handed Down to a New Generation
“I never got to meet you": A poignant phrase echoes when 9/11 victims' relatives gather each year to remember the loved ones they lost in the terror attacks.
Pamela Yarosz and her daughter Capri are shown with a photo of New York firefighter Christopher Michael Mozzillo | Image: AP
