Published 07:03 IST, August 1st 2024

9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, 2 Others Agree to Plead Guilty

He and two accomplices, Walid Bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, 2 Others Agree to Plead Guilty
9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, 2 Others Agree to Plead Guilty | Image: AP photo
