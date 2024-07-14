sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:08 IST, July 14th 2024

'A Bullet Pierced Upper Part of My Ear,' says Trump After Escaping Assassination Bid

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: AP
07:42 IST, July 14th 2024