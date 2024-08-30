sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • A Climate-Related Mass Die-Off Leaves Over 100 Tons of Dead Fish Collecting at a Greek port

Published 12:58 IST, August 30th 2024

A Climate-Related Mass Die-Off Leaves Over 100 Tons of Dead Fish Collecting at a Greek port

More than 100 tons of dead fish were collected in and around the port of Volos in central Greece after a mass die-off linked to extreme weather fluctuations

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
greece coast dead fish
More than 100 tons of dead fish were collected in and around the port of Volos in central Greece after a mass die-off linked to extreme weather fluctuations | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:58 IST, August 30th 2024