Published 16:39 IST, September 9th 2024
A Roadside Bomb Hits a Vehicle Carrying Police Guarding an Anti-Polio Drive in Pakistan, Wounding 9
A roadside bomb hit a vehicle carrying officers assigned to protect health workers conducting a polio immunization drive in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, wounding six officers and three civilians, officials said.
