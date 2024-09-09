sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:39 IST, September 9th 2024

A Roadside Bomb Hits a Vehicle Carrying Police Guarding an Anti-Polio Drive in Pakistan, Wounding 9

A roadside bomb hit a vehicle carrying officers assigned to protect health workers conducting a polio immunization drive in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, wounding six officers and three civilians, officials said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image
Representative image | Image: AP
16:39 IST, September 9th 2024