Four people were killed in shootings in northern Germany, police and prosecutors said Friday, and the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in. The four victims, including a child, were shot overnight at locations in the rural Scheessel and Bothel areas, near Hannover and Bremen, authorities said in a statement. The suspect, a German soldier, turned himself into police shortly after the shooting, they said. His motive wasn’t immediately clear, but they said that “a motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out.”

A forensics officer works near a car in front of the Von D’ring barracks in Rotenburg, Germany. (AP)

Elsewhere, an Army reservist responsible for the deadliest shooting in Maine history received a glowing review from his superiors even as some of his family members were growing increasingly worried about his mental health. The annual evaluation from April 2023 indicated Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, was “a consummate professional” who “excelled as a squad leader” and whose mentoring of troops was “among the best,” according to the documents released under an open records request.

Six months later, Card killed 18 people in a mass shooting before killing himself. The personnel files also show Card had received some mental health-related training years earlier when he volunteered to become one of his unit’s suicide prevention officers and attended associated schooling in 2015-2016.