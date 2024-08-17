Published 15:15 IST, August 17th 2024
'A Symptom of Rising Violence...': Indian Doctors in UK Pen Letter, Seek Justice for Kolkata Horror
“This incident is a symptom of the rising violence against women and the negligence of the state towards its citizens,” reads the open letter.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'A Symptom of Rising Violence...': Indian Doctors in UK Pen Letter, Seek Justice for Kolkata Horror | Image: File photo
