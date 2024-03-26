×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

A 'Time Capsule' Unearthed From A Shopping Mall In South Carolina - Details Inside

A mystery box 'Time Capsule' has been unearthed from a shopping mall in South Carolina, United states.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Shopping mall demolition team found time capsule in South Carolina
Shopping mall demolition team found time capsule in South Carolina | Image:X/@SOinForestAcres
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World News: A mystery box ‘Time Capsule’ has been unearthed from a shopping mall in South Carolina, United States.

A demolition team found a ‘Time capsule’ while demolishing the Richland shopping mall in Forest Acres, South Carolina, United States.

Advertisement

Forest Acres City Councilman, Stephen Oliver has shared an interesting post on social media on March 21, 2024. Post comes with a caption which says, “Fun little treasure from the Richland Mall demo. The time capsule is safe and will be buried in the new Forest Acres park behind the mall.”

According to the post and the picture shared by the forest city councilman, it is a Richland Mall & Centre Time capsule, placed here on January 20, 2000 AD and to be opened  on January 20, 2033 AD.

Richland mall which is now closed for general public and the demolition work is on, this interesting mystery box ‘Time Capsule’ has triggered a fun filled discussion on the internet.

Advertisement

To explain to our readers, a time capsule is a box or a container filled with crucial information or any object buried under the ground. This time capsule holds information or objects for a specific purpose, perhaps to pass on some important message to the next generation. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

3 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

3 minutes ago
Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Vs Asit Modi

8 minutes ago
Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming

Tajikistan vs Saudi LIVE

9 minutes ago
Rumy Alqahtani

Saudi At Miss Universe

15 minutes ago
Delhi Weather

EC Summer Heatwave

16 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys In Telugu

17 minutes ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

17 minutes ago
Rajasthan: Four People Of A Family Killed In Car Bus Collision

Rajasthan

18 minutes ago
BJP Releases Sixth List for LS Elections 2024

LS Polls: BJP Sixth List

19 minutes ago
Consumer Goods

US economic indicator

20 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

24 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

JDS Candidates List

25 minutes ago
Amazon invests $1.2 billion in brand protection

Amazon invests $1.2 bn

26 minutes ago
Angel di Maria with Argentina teammates including Messi after winning World Cup

Di Maria threatened

29 minutes ago
Shipping

CAD narrows in Q3

32 minutes ago
British Pound

Pound strengthens

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 21 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment21 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 21 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo