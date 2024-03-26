Advertisement

World News: A mystery box ‘Time Capsule’ has been unearthed from a shopping mall in South Carolina, United States.

A demolition team found a ‘Time capsule’ while demolishing the Richland shopping mall in Forest Acres, South Carolina, United States.

Advertisement

Forest Acres City Councilman, Stephen Oliver has shared an interesting post on social media on March 21, 2024. Post comes with a caption which says, “Fun little treasure from the Richland Mall demo. The time capsule is safe and will be buried in the new Forest Acres park behind the mall.”

Fun little treasure from the Richland Mall demo. The time capsule is safe and will be buried in the new Forest Acres park behind the mall. #ForestAcres #OliverforTheAcres pic.twitter.com/rI5Enis7yM — Stephen Oliver (@SOinForestAcres) March 21, 2024

According to the post and the picture shared by the forest city councilman, it is a Richland Mall & Centre Time capsule, placed here on January 20, 2000 AD and to be opened on January 20, 2033 AD.

Richland mall which is now closed for general public and the demolition work is on, this interesting mystery box ‘Time Capsule’ has triggered a fun filled discussion on the internet.

Advertisement

To explain to our readers, a time capsule is a box or a container filled with crucial information or any object buried under the ground. This time capsule holds information or objects for a specific purpose, perhaps to pass on some important message to the next generation.