'A Trade War Is in No One’s Interest,' says Macron in Response to Trump's Tariffs

French President Emmanuel Macron took to social media to outline the key outcomes of his conversation with Prime Minister Starmer, held just days after his dialogue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"In these times of upheaval, one thing is certain: in the face of the great upheavals in the world, we must move forward together," Macron wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The French leader directly addressed the growing concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, which have sent shockwaves through the global economy. Both Macron and Starmer agreed that a united European front was critical in their discussions with Washington.

"A trade war is in no one's interest. We must be united and determined together to protect our citizens and businesses," Macron said.

Support for Ukraine Remains Central

The two leaders also reviewed the situation in Ukraine, following a recent visit to Kyiv by the French and British Chiefs of Staff. Macron indicated that both countries continue to evaluate how best to provide long-term support to Ukraine, particularly in defending against further Russian aggression.

"With the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine, we are continuing to reflect on the long-term support we can provide to the Ukrainians: first to their army, which is and will remain their first line of defense; then on a possible reassurance force withdrawn from the contact line and present to discourage any further Russian aggression."

This marks a continuing shift in European efforts to bolster Ukraine militarily and politically, while also signaling to Moscow that Western allies remain resolute.

A Focus on European Unity

In addition to global and defense matters, Macron and Starmer discussed a wide range of bilateral and European issues. The French president emphasized the importance of strong alliances, especially in times of global uncertainty.

"Finally, with the British Prime Minister, we discussed the main bilateral and European issues. Because in an unstable world, strong alliances are our best compass."