Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Woman In Lahore Was Thrown Out Of Window By Her Husband & In-Laws, Reason Will Shock You

A viral video has surfaced on social media which shows a woman in Pakistan's Lahore was thrown out of the window by her husband & in-laws, read more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
A woman in Lahore was thrown out of a window by her husband & in-laws
A woman in Lahore was thrown out of a window by her husband & in-laws | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media today showing gruesome act which can not be accepted in any civilized society.

The video shared by @MeghUpdates on social media platform X shows a woman falling from a distant height hit the ground floor, she is screaming in pain.

The viral video comes with a caption which says, “Pakistan: A woman in Lahore was thrown out of a window by her husband & in-laws for not 'spicing the chicken' properly. She had survived but is in critical condition. Husband Zubair arrested”.

This caption itself explains the entire incident, how a women is illtreated by her family members for not serving the right food.

According to the viral post a women in Pakistan's Lahore city was thrown out of the window because she did not cooked chicken properly. The entire incident is shocking and raises question on the kind of society we live in now days.

woman falling from the top
women on the floor after falling
 
Neighbors carrying women 

The viral video shows how a woman fall victim of her husband and in-laws anger when she could not live up to their expectation.

The woman was immediately picked up by the neighbors who can be seen carrying her out. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby.  

The poor woman has survived with multiple injuries and her husband Zubair has been arrested.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 09:38 IST

ViralWorld News

