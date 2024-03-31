Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:50 IST
Woman In Lahore Was Thrown Out Of Window By Her Husband & In-Laws, Reason Will Shock You
A viral video has surfaced on social media which shows a woman in Pakistan's Lahore was thrown out of the window by her husband & in-laws, read more
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media today showing gruesome act which can not be accepted in any civilized society.
The video shared by @MeghUpdates on social media platform X shows a woman falling from a distant height hit the ground floor, she is screaming in pain.
Advertisement
The viral video comes with a caption which says, “Pakistan: A woman in Lahore was thrown out of a window by her husband & in-laws for not 'spicing the chicken' properly. She had survived but is in critical condition. Husband Zubair arrested”.
This caption itself explains the entire incident, how a women is illtreated by her family members for not serving the right food.
Advertisement
According to the viral post a women in Pakistan's Lahore city was thrown out of the window because she did not cooked chicken properly. The entire incident is shocking and raises question on the kind of society we live in now days.
The viral video shows how a woman fall victim of her husband and in-laws anger when she could not live up to their expectation.
Advertisement
The woman was immediately picked up by the neighbors who can be seen carrying her out. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby.
The poor woman has survived with multiple injuries and her husband Zubair has been arrested.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 09:38 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.