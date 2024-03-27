Advertisement

Viral: The CEO of Tesla and X (previously Twitter), Elon Musk, is renowned for having an incredibly strong work ethic and frequently puts in more than 120 hours per week. His habit of devoting hours, if not days, to his job in order to get things done is something he frequently discusses. What, though, is his secret? He says that his well-thought-out daily schedule makes the most of each and every minute of his day. What is his daily schedule? In fact, Mr. Musk has frequently shared details about his planner in tweets, Reddit postings, and more on recent podcasts featuring Joe Rogan.

Sleep For Six Hours

At one point, Musk stated in a Reddit Q&A that he sleeps for six hours and gets up at roughly seven in the morning. Though seven hours are recommended, he found that six is his perfect sleep time. He elaborates, "I find if I don't get enough sleep, I'm quite grumpy and my mental acuity will be affected." He often forgets to eat breakfast, but he never skips the shower, which he says generates creative ideas. Even while it might not be the healthiest approach, this tactic demonstrates his devotion to making the most of his working hours.

Pomodoro Technique

Musk uses a concentrated form of the Pomodoro technique to divide his day into five-minute intervals after waking up from "optimal sleep." He claimed that doing this helped him focus on one work at a time, increasing his productivity. He plans time for meetings, meals, emails, and social media (he uses Twitter frequently).

Skips Breakfast But...

Not only does Musk forgo breakfast, but he also doesn't include exercise in his morning routine. Musk admitted to Joe Rogan, "I wouldn't exercise at all if I could. The older I get, the harder it is to stay lean, that's for sure". Despite his dislike of exercising, Musk does utilize a treadmill equipped with television programming to help him get through it. In addition, he practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Karate, demonstrating his dedication to physical fitness in spite of his lack of excitement.

Split Workweek

Although Musk follows a set schedule, he has intentionally split his workweek between his businesses due to the size of his headquarters. He works at SpaceX in Los Angeles on Mondays and Fridays, then at Tesla or Twitter in San Francisco the rest of the week. This efficient method reduces travel time and increases productivity.

No Alcohol Before Going To Bed

Musk ends the day by avoiding food and alcohol for a few hours before going to bed in order to maximize sleep. Using this time, he makes plans for the next day, continuing the never-ending cycle that drives his success. His bedside books are filled with biographies and his favorite books, "Lord of the Rings," help him relax and find inspiration before bed.

Foundation Of Productivity Strategy

Discipline and structure are the foundation of Musk's productivity strategy. He makes the most of every minute by organizing his day the night before and following a rigorous routine. His approach shows that working intelligently is just as important to success as working hard.

Musk defends his workaholic lifestyle, but there are drawbacks to it. He went through burnout in 2018 after putting in 120-hour work weeks. Thus, it's critical to strike a balance that suits you by combining productive work practices with healthy routines.