×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Aapki Fitness Ka Raaz Kya Hain? Elon Musk Reveals His Top-Secret Method For Working 120 Hours A Week

Elon Musk uses a concentrated form of the Pomodoro technique to divide his day into five-minute intervals after waking up from "optimal sleep."

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Elon Musk discloses his Fitness Secret | Details Inside
Elon Musk discloses his Fitness Secret | Details Inside | Image:Instagram, elonmusk__.official
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Viral: The CEO of Tesla and X (previously Twitter), Elon Musk, is renowned for having an incredibly strong work ethic and frequently puts in more than 120 hours per week. His habit of devoting hours, if not days, to his job in order to get things done is something he frequently discusses. What, though, is his secret? He says that his well-thought-out daily schedule makes the most of each and every minute of his day. What is his daily schedule? In fact, Mr. Musk has frequently shared details about his planner in tweets, Reddit postings, and more on recent podcasts featuring Joe Rogan.

Sleep For Six Hours

At one point, Musk stated in a Reddit Q&A that he sleeps for six hours and gets up at roughly seven in the morning. Though seven hours are recommended, he found that six is his perfect sleep time. He elaborates, "I find if I don't get enough sleep, I'm quite grumpy and my mental acuity will be affected." He often forgets to eat breakfast, but he never skips the shower, which he says generates creative ideas. Even while it might not be the healthiest approach, this tactic demonstrates his devotion to making the most of his working hours.

Pomodoro Technique

Musk uses a concentrated form of the Pomodoro technique to divide his day into five-minute intervals after waking up from "optimal sleep." He claimed that doing this helped him focus on one work at a time, increasing his productivity. He plans time for meetings, meals, emails, and social media (he uses Twitter frequently).

Skips Breakfast But...

Not only does Musk forgo breakfast, but he also doesn't include exercise in his morning routine. Musk admitted to Joe Rogan, "I wouldn't exercise at all if I could. The older I get, the harder it is to stay lean, that's for sure". Despite his dislike of exercising, Musk does utilize a treadmill equipped with television programming to help him get through it. In addition, he practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Karate, demonstrating his dedication to physical fitness in spite of his lack of excitement.

Split Workweek

Although Musk follows a set schedule, he has intentionally split his workweek between his businesses due to the size of his headquarters. He works at SpaceX in Los Angeles on Mondays and Fridays, then at Tesla or Twitter in San Francisco the rest of the week. This efficient method reduces travel time and increases productivity.

No Alcohol Before Going To Bed

Musk ends the day by avoiding food and alcohol for a few hours before going to bed in order to maximize sleep. Using this time, he makes plans for the next day, continuing the never-ending cycle that drives his success. His bedside books are filled with biographies and his favorite books, "Lord of the Rings," help him relax and find inspiration before bed.

Foundation Of Productivity Strategy

Discipline and structure are the foundation of Musk's productivity strategy. He makes the most of every minute by organizing his day the night before and following a rigorous routine. His approach shows that working intelligently is just as important to success as working hard.

Musk defends his workaholic lifestyle, but there are drawbacks to it. He went through burnout in 2018 after putting in 120-hour work weeks. Thus, it's critical to strike a balance that suits you by combining productive work practices with healthy routines.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

a few seconds ago
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake On Nolan's Call

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

4 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

9 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

9 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

10 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

10 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

19 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

21 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

22 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

25 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

26 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

29 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

30 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

31 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

34 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo