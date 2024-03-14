×

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 20:59 IST

Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen only Indian film to make it to Venice Film Festival 2023

The Abhishek Banerjee-starrer 'Stolen' will be showcased at the World Premiere of the Venice Film Festival 2023 as India's sole selection.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Abhishek Banerjee
A suspense thriller film helmed by debutant Karan Tejpal, 'Stolen' will be showcased alongside impressive international features, notably David Fincher's 'The Killer', Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' and Sofia Coppola's true-story movie 'Priscilla'.

Reacting to the news, Abhishek said: "'Stolen' representing India at the prestigious Venice Film Festival is undoubtedly a monumental achievement. I am honuored beyond words."

He added: "This recognition underscores the power of storytelling and its ability to transcend borders. I am eagerly anticipating how audiences on the global stage will connect with our film."

Set in a remote rural railway station in India, 'Stolen' tells the gripping tale of a five-month-old baby abducted from her mother, a woman named Jhumpa Mahato.

This dark and grievous incident draws the attention of two urban brothers, Gautam and Raman, leading them into a labyrinth of challenges that test their relationships and convictions.

Describing his character, Abhishek said: "The character I portray is vastly different from who I am in real life. It compelled me to delve into the depths of human emotions and experiences, demanding a level of authenticity and vulnerability that pushed me beyond my comfort zone."

Director Karan Tejpal, who started his career as an assistant director with 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', noted: "The Festival has a rich history of showcasing remarkable films that have left a mark on the world of cinema, and we are honoured to be in such esteemed company." The Venice Film Festival will kick off from August 30 and run till September 9.

Published August 26th, 2023 at 20:59 IST

