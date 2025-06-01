Absolutely Incorrect: CDS General Anil Chauhan Rubbishes Pakistan's Claims of Downing Six Indian Jets

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has dismissed Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian Air Force (IAF) jets during the May 7–10 military conflict between the two nations.

In an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, General Chauhan refuted Pakistan’s statements and emphasized the need to assess why the jets were targeted, rather than focusing solely on the number of aircraft downed.

“I think what is important is not the jet being downed, but why they were being downed,” he said.

When asked whether at least one jet had been shot down, General Chauhan did not disclose the exact number but acknowledged a "tactical mistake" made by the Armed Forces during the initial stages of the military operation against Pakistan. However, he noted that the mistake was quickly identified and rectified, allowing the mission to proceed successfully.

“The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistake we made, remediate it, rectify it, and then implement the operation again after two days. We flew all our jets again, this time targeting at long range,” he said.

When questioned about Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claim of downing six Indian jets and whether that figure was accurate, General Chauhan dismissed it unequivocally.

“Absolutely incorrect. That is not the information I consider important. What matters is why the jets went down and what actions we took afterward. That is far more significant,” he asserted.

Pakistan has issued several misleading claims regarding its recent military tensions with India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.