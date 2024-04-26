Advertisement

Washington: As students' protests, in the backdrop of Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, intensified across major universities in the United States, an Indian-origin student was apprehended by the police for staging a pro-Palestine protest on Princeton University campus. The student, identified as Tamil Nadu-born Achinthya Sivalingan, was arrested along with one Hassan Sayed, a PhD student.

Sivalingan has been barred from the campus and faces disciplinary action, a global news outlet quoting the university spokesperson reported.

This incident unfolded after protesters set up tents for an encampment in a university courtyard early on Thursday morning, media sources citing Princeton Alumni Weekly reported.

The duo, spearheading the protest, were nabbed shortly after, leading the protesters to pack up their tents while continuing their sitin protest. The protest was initially joined by about 110 people, but it grew to approximately 300 individuals by Thursday afternoon.

A university spokesperson was quoted as saying that two graduate students were arrested on the charge of trespassing and have been "immediately barred from the campus."

The grads were issued repeated warnings to stop the protest and leave the area but to no avail.

Who is Achinthya Sivalingan?

Hailing from Coimbatore, Sivalingam is pursuing a Master's in Public Affairs in International Development at Princeton University. According to Princeton University's official website, Sivalingan, pursued studies in world politics and economics at Ohio State University. Raised in Columbus, she has on her credit work on a range of policy issues in the US and in India through civil society organizations and the legal system, politics and movement building, and private philanthropy.

“Most recently, Achinthya supported policy and advocacy work for the climate adaptation, agricultural development, and nutrition portfolios at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Prior to her time at the foundation, Achinthya has worked on a congressional campaign in Ohio's third district and on land rights and policy in India at the Centre for Policy Research,” a statement by the university on its website read.

“She's interested in climate narratives and communications, especially as they relate to adaptation and development”, it added.

After the two Princeton students were nabbed, the remaining protesters packed away their camping gear and continued the demonstration as a sit-in. The two grads were arrested within six minutes of the first tents being set up.

Why are students protesting?

Hundreds of students across several US universities are calling out for de-escalation of the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict. They are demanding the colleges cut their financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the deadly Gaza conflict.

Some Jewish students have claimed that the protests have now become antisemitism and showing apprehensions while entering the college campus. They say they are afraid to enter the campus.

Calling for an end to the months-long conflict killing thousands in Gaza, hundreds of students are participating in pro-Palestine protests at prestigious US universities. Following their start at New York's Columbia University, hundreds of students nationwide have taken to the streets, chanting pro-Palestine slogans and confronting police.

