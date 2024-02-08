Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Adult Entertainer Found Dead Inside Her Flat Months After Facing 'Sexual Harassment' in Industry

Thaina Fields was considered one of the best-known adult film stars in Peru.

Digital Desk
Thaina Fields was among the best-known adult film stars in Peru
Thaina Fields was among the best-known adult film stars in Peru | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lima: A 24-year-old Peruvian adult film star, Thaina Fields, was found dead at her residence in Trujillo, months after revealing her struggles within the industry. Fields was considered one of the best-known adult film stars in Peru. Confirming her death, Alejandra Sweet, Fields' close friend said, "I can't give any more details because I'm saddened by the news." Later, taking to Instagram, Sweet asked her followers to remember Fields in a positive light.

During a Q&A session, she said, "Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel."

Advertisement

When Fields Revealed She Faced 'Very Strong' Sexual Harassment Within Industry

Issuing a statement, Fields' had revealed she faced "very strong" sexual harassment in the porn film industry. "I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content", the late star had said using her real first name, Abigail.

Advertisement

"At first many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath, and cried. It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s**t", she added. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement