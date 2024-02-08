Advertisement

Lima: A 24-year-old Peruvian adult film star, Thaina Fields, was found dead at her residence in Trujillo, months after revealing her struggles within the industry. Fields was considered one of the best-known adult film stars in Peru. Confirming her death, Alejandra Sweet, Fields' close friend said, "I can't give any more details because I'm saddened by the news." Later, taking to Instagram, Sweet asked her followers to remember Fields in a positive light.

During a Q&A session, she said, "Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel."

When Fields Revealed She Faced 'Very Strong' Sexual Harassment Within Industry

Issuing a statement, Fields' had revealed she faced "very strong" sexual harassment in the porn film industry. "I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content", the late star had said using her real first name, Abigail.

"At first many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath, and cried. It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s**t", she added.