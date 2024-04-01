×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Afghanistan: Old Land Mine Explodes And Kills 9 Children

An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Afghanistan: Old Land Mine Explodes And Kills 9 Children
Afghanistan: Old Land Mine Explodes And Kills 9 Children | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday. The mine, which the children found near their village in Gero district in Ghazni province, was from decades ago, said Hamidullah Nisar, director of the Taliban's information and culture department in Ghazni. He said the explosion Sunday killed five boys and four girls who were 5 to 10 years old.

Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains highly dangerous for children who collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance. 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

a minute ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

a minute ago
Student Of The Year franchise

SOTY Web Show Adaptation

2 minutes ago
Matheesha Pathirana took a superb catch to dismiss Warner on Rahman's bowling

Lanka and Ban union

2 minutes ago
Action on Bitcoin company

Bitcoin dips sharply

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

8 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

8 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

9 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

9 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

14 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

16 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

17 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

18 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

20 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

21 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

21 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo