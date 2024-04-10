×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Afghanistan's Taliban to Return Land to Hindus and Sikhs

The successful implementation of such initiatives will be crucial in fostering stability and fostering inclusive governance in Afghanistan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Afghan Taliban
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a notable outreach effort to India, Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have embarked on a mission to restore private land to Hindu and Sikh minorities, reclaiming properties previously seized by warlords associated with the former West-backed regime.

A Taliban official, highlighted the importance of addressing the plight of minority communities. Indian officials have welcomed this development as a positive gesture towards India, recognizing the significance of the Taliban's efforts to restore the rights of Hindu and Sikh minorities in Afghanistan.

A shift in Taliban's approach towards religious minorities?

One of the notable developments in this initiative is the return of Narender Singh Khalsa, a member of Parliament representing the Hindu and Sikh communities, who has recently returned to Afghanistan from Canada. 

The restoration of land to Hindu and Sikh minorities signifies a significant shift in the Taliban's approach towards religious minorities and signals a willingness to address historical injustices. As Afghanistan seeks to rebuild and reconcile following decades of conflict, initiatives like these offer hope for a more inclusive and tolerant society.

The return of land to minority communities not only serves as a symbolic gesture of reconciliation but also reflects the Taliban's efforts to garner support from diverse segments of Afghan society. Moving forward, the successful implementation of such initiatives will be crucial in fostering stability and fostering inclusive governance in Afghanistan.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

