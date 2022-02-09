13 Million People Across Horn Of Africa Hungry Due To Severe Drought: WFP

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) report published on February 8 announced that severe drought exacerbated by record dry conditions has left an estimated 13 million people in the Horn of Africa hungry. Three failed rainy seasons in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia have ravaged food crops and resulted in high rates of livestock fatalities. An increase in staple food costs, combined with water shortages and pasture shortages, are forcing families to leave their homes and causing community unrest. Hence, families are finding it difficult to acquire and secure food.

"Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa," said Michael Dunford, Regional Director of the WFP Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa.

The drought situation in Eastern and Southern Africa has been described as "dire," with millions of lives hanging in the balance, according to UNICEF. According to the agency, the number of people in need in the Horn of Africa is nearly equal to the populations of Greece and Sweden combined. The UN cautions that if prompt action is not done, the region's high malnutrition rates would deteriorate, and it is requesting immediate aid to avoid a severe humanitarian crisis.

Food insecurity on rise in 20 countries and regions

The appeal comes just weeks after the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that food insecurity is on the rise in 20 countries and regions, including Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen, where increased threats of hunger-related conflicts are threatening millions of lives.

Droughts have become more common and severe over the world in recent years, exacerbated by climate change and protracted heat waves. Many sections of the world are facing water scarcity, which has hampered agricultural production, from the southwest region of the United States, which saw its worst drought in history in 2021, to South America, including Mexico, and countries like Turkey. Droughts that last for a long time have a negative influence on food security and can also increase the risk of wildfires.

More forecasts of below-average rainfall, according to the UN assessment, are expected to exacerbate the situation in the coming months. To avoid a major humanitarian crisis, similar to the one that occurred in Somalia in 2011, when 250,000 people died of hunger, the World Food Programme (WFP) has requested USD$327 million to meet the immediate needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months while also assisting communities in becoming more climate resilient.

