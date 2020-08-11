DR Congo: 19 People Killed By Armed Militia In Troubled Province Of Ituri

19 civilians have been killed and two were wounded when a group of militia fighters attacked three villages in the troubled province of Ituri, in DR Congo. As per reports, the vicious attack took place on August 9 in the Banyali Kilo area. According to reports, it is suspected that the attack was carried out by the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), which is an armed group that has carried out ethnically motivated attacks in the past. The CODECO reportedly belong to the Lendu ethnic group; they are predominantly a farming community made up of traders and herders.

Violence motivated by ethnic conflict

As per reports, the CODECO and the Hema community that resides in three villages that were attacked has previously been involved in a conflict between 1999-2003 and had prompted the European Union to conduct its first short-term foreign mission under the name of Operation Artemis. Some villagers were reportedly said to have been killed by machetes while others were shot dead. The three villages that were attacked were the village of Lisey, Tchulu and Aloys.

Last month an International Crisis Group released a report which revealed that almost 1,000 people lost their lives due to violence in Ituri since December 2017. The violence in the region has escalated after the launch of a crackdown by the army against armed militias in October 2019. United Nation investigators in June have also stated that 636 people have lost their lives to violence in the year 2020 alone.

In the month of June, militias had carried out a similar attack in the province of Ituri which had left 16 people, including five children, dead. The attack took place in a village located in the area of Mambisa, the region is located north of the Ituri capital of Bunia. As per reports, the attack was once again attributed to CODECO.

According to reports, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet visited Ituri in late January this year and stated that she believed that ‘crimes against humanity’ had been committed. The province of Ituri is only one of several provinces in the Democratic Republic of Congo that is gripped by ethnic violence.

