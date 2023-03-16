2.5 Tonnes Of Uranium Missing In Libya, Says UN's Nuclear Watchdog

The United Nations nuclear watchdog reported on Thursday that approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium have gone missing from a storage site in Libya, a country currently experiencing political turmoil. This news has raised concerns about safety and the potential for proliferation, as per a report from ABC news.

While natural uranium cannot be immediately used for energy production or bomb fuel, the enrichment process typically requires the metal to be converted into a gas and later spun in centrifuges to reach the necessary levels. Experts warn that each ton of natural uranium if obtained by a group with the necessary technological means and resources, can be refined into 5.6 kilograms (12 pounds) of weapons-grade material over time. Thus, the recovery of the missing metal is of utmost importance to nonproliferation experts.

IAEA will conduct additional investigation

The International Atomic Energy Agency, headquartered in Vienna, disclosed in a statement that its director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, informed member states on Wednesday regarding the disappearance of uranium. The details surrounding the missing uranium, however, remain largely undisclosed in the IAEA statement. According to the agency, on Tuesday, "agency safeguards inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate were not present as previously declared at a location in the state of Libya." The IAEA further stated that it will conduct additional investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the removal of the nuclear material and its current whereabouts.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has refrained from providing additional information on the missing uranium, although the agency's acknowledgment that it went missing from a "previously declared site" helps to narrow down the possibilities. One such site is located in Sabha, located in the Sahara Desert in the southern part of Libya, approximately 660 kilometers (410 miles) southeast of Tripoli, the capital city. During Moammar Qadhafi's dictatorship, Libya stockpiled thousands of barrels of yellowcake uranium in Sabha, intending to establish a uranium conversion facility for a covert weapons program that lasted several decades but was never realized.