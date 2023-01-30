20 Dead In Truck Crash In Nigeria's Commercial Hub; Rescue Team Reach After An Hour

Two separate truck crashes killed 20 people in southern Nigeria on Monday, reported Associated Press. The deceased, including children, are beyond recognition due to the burns caused by the accidents, said authorities. Only one woman has survived while nine passengers, including two children, died in Trucks crash in Nigeria, he added.

While sharing information about the Trucks crash in Nigeria, one of the spokesmen named Richard Adetoro said, “Eleven people were burnt beyond recognition, being a fire incident, people could not rush to the scene until the firefighters came, " reported AP.

Nigeria accidents

The accident took place in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos when a truck carrying a heavy container landed on a commercial bus on a busy bridge in the Ojuelegba area of the city, said Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu. Dr. Olufemi shared the details of the state emergency response agency at the Nigeria accident on Sunday in a statement. Further, he informed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge, according to the investigations.

Just after the unfortunate accident, local people quickly gathered at the accident site, however, none of the victims could be pulled out under the weight of the 20-foot-long container until the rescue team arrived. According to a media report, the rescue team with tools arrived an hour later. In another accident, a truck collided with a bus in the Odigbo council area of Ondo state near Lagos, killing all the passengers on board, said Nigeria's road safety agency, reported AP.