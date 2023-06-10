27 Dead And Multiple Injured After Old Bomb Explodes In Somalia

At least 27 people died and 53 others were left injured after a massive explosion jolted Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region. The explosion took place on Friday and the death toll mostly includes children, Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported. The incident took place after the victims came in contact with an intact explosive device on a football field at Muraale village in the Lower Shabelle region.

The Governor of Janaale town, Abdirahman Yusuf Al Adala confirmed the incident on Friday. The governor stated that some people found a huge metal that looked old and attempted use to it as a cooking tool. However, the mysterious object turned out to be an old explosive and exploded immediately after they tried to light it with fire.

“I would like to tell the people of Janaale to be cautious of the old metals, if anyone finds something that hast rust and seems old, please do not go near it and please make sure to report it to the authorities before anyone gets hurt”, Al Adala told the local reported. “I ask the Government and the aid agencies to provide assistance to the people affected by this tragic incident”, the Governor added.

The Deputy Governor of the region asked the aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area that has the potential to cause devastation. “We request the government and aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area,” Deputy Governor Abdi Ahmed Ali said, as per the report by SONNA. Meanwhile, the country faced another tragic incident after the Pearl Beach Hotel in Mogadishu was attacked by terrorist forces.

Multiple killed in Mogadishu after security forces clash with extremist forces

On Friday night, the extremist group attacked the Pearl Beach Hotel in Mogadishu leading to clashes between the country’s security forces and terrorist groups. According to the Somali National News Agency, the country’s security forces managed to kill all seven terrorists who raided the hotel. However, the police also stated that six civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in the attack.