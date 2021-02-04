55 African Ministers Kickstart Two-day Meeting In Framework Of 34th AU Summit

In the framework of the 34th African Union (AU) Summit, the 38th ordinary session of the AU Executive Council opened on February 3 which comprises of 55 ministers of the pan-African bloc. The two-day session kickstarted virtually on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to consider the draft agenda and declarations of the assembly with appropriate recommendations for the consideration among AU heads of states, who will meet from February 6 to 7.

In her opening remarks, Naledi Pandor, Chairperson of the AU Executive Council, who is also Minister Of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, said that the COVID-19 pandemic “has had severe effects on our countries and yet it has also united us in a manner reminiscent of the solidarity that the OAU (Organization of African Unity) led against apartheid South Africa.”

“While we are not yet at a level that allows a focus on post-COVID-19 recovery, it will be logical to use our precious unity to devise solutions that allow Africa to grow together," the South African minister said.

Further, while noting that the COVID-19 pandemic and the budding crisis have created “an unprecedented opportunity to devise innovative responses to new challenges and problems”, Pandor underlined the need for Executive Council to initiate an AU-led reflection on future plans on coordination. The South African minister noted that since the novel coronavirus outbreak reached the continent in March 2020, the African nations have made “huge strides in containing the spread of the virus.”

AU summit theme

The theme of the AU summit is “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want”, same for 2021. Last year, African Union had dedicated its work in Silencing the Guns in Africa, which followed the 33rd AU Summit in February last year that was held under the theme "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development."

Meanwhile, on February 3, Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the Commission of the African Union said, “I would like to point out that the Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic has imposed itself on us and the rest of the world, disrupting all the working methods and the development of our States and our Continental Organisation. The convening of this Executive Council and the election, for the first, in virtual mode, of the members of the Commission, is precisely one of the consequences of this pandemic.”

