76 Killed After Boat Capsizes In Flooded River In Nigeria; President Offers Condolences

A boat accident in Nigeria killed at least 76 people on Friday, according to a report by BBC. The accident occurred when a boat carrying at least 80 people capsized in the Ogbaru region, which is located in the southeastern Nigerian state of Anambra. The majority of the victims were children and women who were attempting to move to safe terrain after their locality was inundated by floodwater.

According to local news reports and officials, travellers in the boat were heading to the Nkwo market in Ogbakuba before the boat reportedly malfunctioned due to engine failure and subsequently capsized after colliding with a bridge. Meanwhile, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sent his condolences to the families of the victims that died in the "tragic" mishap.

Nigerian President offered his sympathies to the families of the victims

“The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency services confirming a death toll of 76,” the President’s office quoted Buhari. “I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone’s safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” the President added.

In light of the accident, Buhari also urged government agencies "to check the safety protocols on these transport ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future." He further called for emergency services to take all actions necessary to find missing victims.

Anambra governor Charles Soludo, while offering his condolences, said that the accident came as a massive shock to the state government and citizens of the country.