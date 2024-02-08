Eight dead and an estimated 100 people missing after the latest Nigeria boat accident | Image: AP

Eight passengers have been confirmed dead and approximately 100 are missing following the capsizing of their overloaded boat in north-central Nigeria, as reported by emergency services on Tuesday. This incident is the latest in a series of deadly boat accidents, highlighting potential regulatory failures.

According to Ibrahim Audu, the spokesman for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, the passengers were traveling from Niger state's Borgu district to a market in neighboring Kebbi state on Monday afternoon when the boat overturned in the Niger River.

The boat's capacity was 100 passengers but it was carrying a much higher number, along with bags of grain making it challenging to control, especially when faced with strong winds.

Local villagers along with divers and emergency officials, are assisting in the search for the missing passengers, many of whom were women. The spokesman could not confirm the number of survivors.

Boat accidents have become increasingly prevalent in remote Nigerian communities where locals, desperate to transport farm products to market, end up overcrowded in locally made boats due to the lack of good and accessible roads.

There is no comprehensive record of the total death toll in these accidents, but at least five incidents involving at least 100 passengers each have occurred in the past seven months.

Past accidents have been attributed to factors such as overloading, the boat's condition, or hindrances in the boat's movement along the water. Measures announced by authorities in response, such as providing life jackets or enforcing waterways regulations, are often not effectively implemented.