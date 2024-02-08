Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

8 Dead, Approximately 100 People Missing After The Latest Nigeria Boat Accident

Eight passengers have been confirmed dead and approximately 100 are missing following the capsizing of their overloaded boat in north-central Nigeria

Manasvi Asthana
Eight dead and an estimated 100 people missing after the latest Nigeria boat accident
Eight dead and an estimated 100 people missing after the latest Nigeria boat accident | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Eight passengers have been confirmed dead and approximately 100 are missing following the capsizing of their overloaded boat in north-central Nigeria, as reported by emergency services on Tuesday. This incident is the latest in a series of deadly boat accidents, highlighting potential regulatory failures.

According to Ibrahim Audu, the spokesman for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, the passengers were traveling from Niger state's Borgu district to a market in neighboring Kebbi state on Monday afternoon when the boat overturned in the Niger River.

Advertisement

The boat's capacity was 100 passengers but it was carrying a much higher number, along with bags of grain making it challenging to control, especially when faced with strong winds.

Local villagers along with divers and emergency officials, are assisting in the search for the missing passengers, many of whom were women. The spokesman could not confirm the number of survivors.

Advertisement

Boat accidents have become increasingly prevalent in remote Nigerian communities where locals, desperate to transport farm products to market, end up overcrowded in locally made boats due to the lack of good and accessible roads.

There is no comprehensive record of the total death toll in these accidents, but at least five incidents involving at least 100 passengers each have occurred in the past seven months.

Advertisement

Past accidents have been attributed to factors such as overloading, the boat's condition, or hindrances in the boat's movement along the water. Measures announced by authorities in response, such as providing life jackets or enforcing waterways regulations, are often not effectively implemented.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement