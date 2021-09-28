865 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast In Past Week, Says IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on September 27 highlighted that 865 illegal migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya and returned to the country in the previous week. "From September 19 to September 25, 865 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," according to the IOM, Xinhua reported.

According to the IOM, 25,285 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued so far in 2021, while 455 have perished and 660 have gone missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route. Since the assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the North African country has become a favoured point of departure for illegal migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European ports. Despite repeated international requests to dismantle the centres, rescued migrants ended up in congested reception centres across Libya.

Conflict in Libya

Libya has been wreaked by insecurity and disorder since the assassination of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making it a popular destination for illegal migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores. Libyan civilians continue to seek peace and stability despite the country's violent revolutions. According to Amnesty International, the April 2021 incident was one of the "deadliest" because it claimed the lives of 130 people. "External forces have worsened Libya's woes by funnelling money and armaments to proxies who have put personal interests above those of the Libyan people," according to the US Institute of Peace.

