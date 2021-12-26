Africa: Burkina Faso Announces Two Days Of Mourning After 41 Militia Members Killed

In a terrorist attack in the Western African country of Burkina Faso, on Thursday, at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia were killed in the northern part of the country, prompting the authorities to announce a two-day period of mourning to remember the deceased members of the militia. On Saturday, authorities announced that a column of civilian fighters from the homeland defence volunteers (VDP), which is an organisation funded and trained by the government to combat Islamist rebels, was attacked on Thursday in the country's northern Loroum province, as per the reports of Xinhua.

The authorities also stated that it was one of the most severe single-day casualties suffered by the civilian militia to date. Just last month, in another attack, 53 people were murdered, which is the deadliest attack on Burkinabe security forces in years. Authorities have faced recurrent protests in recent months over their apparent failure to put a stop to the Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and driven more than a million people to flee their homes across Africa's Sahel region.

Government's statement

Government spokesperson, Alkassoum Maiga issued a statement stating that in this tragic condition, and with respect to the courageous VDP and citizens who fell in defence of the homeland, the president of Burkina Faso has ordered a 48-hour national mourning period beginning Sunday

Militants affiliated with al-Qaida and IS have inflicted huge casualties on the region's forces, killing troops virtually every week in dispersed strikes in various Western African countries like Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali. According to the Guardian, the Burkinabe army stated earlier this month that approximately 100 terrorists were killed in a coordinated attack involving hundreds of troops from Burkina Faso and Niger, who also captured rifles and improvised explosive devices from the militants.

Terrorism in Burkina Faso

The increase of terrorist attacks in the region has prompted the people of the country to demand President Roch Marc Christian Kabore's resignation, according to Anadolu Agency. The government has been continuously accused of failing to combat terrorism. Because of the growing criticism, Kabore fired Prime Minister Joseph Marie Dabire on December 8. The UN data suggests that over 17,500 people were forced to flee the country this year due to security concerns.

(Image: AP)