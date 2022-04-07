Africa Contributes The 'least' To Global Warming But 'bears' Full Consequences: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday revealed that climate-related health emergencies have increased all across the African continent, contributing to over half of all public health incidents documented in the area over the last two decades. According to a new analysis by WHO, climate change has caused 56% of the 2,121 public health emergency cases observed in Africa between the period of 2001 and 2021. Further, 25% more climate-related crisis have been documented between 2011 and 2021 than in the preceding decade.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, said, “Climate change is 02one of the greatest threats to humanity. The entire foundation of good health is in jeopardy with increasingly severe climatic events. In Africa, frequent floods, water- and vector-borne diseases are deepening health crises,” according to a report from WHO’s Regional Office for Africa. She went on to say, “Although the continent contributes the least to global warming, it bears the full consequences”.

Africa is struggling with other major health implications associated with climatic change

The WHO analysis has highlighted the fact that water-borne infections have accounted for 40% of climate-related health emergencies during the last two decades. Diarrhoeal disorders are the third-largest source of sickness and mortality in children under the age of five in Africa. Safe drinking water, sufficient sanitation, and hygiene can avert a considerable number of these deaths, WHO added.

The study also found that vector-borne diseases, such as yellow fever, contributed to 28% of climate-related health crises, with zoonotic diseases, such as Congo-Crimean haemorrhagic fever, coming in third.

Furthermore, since 2010, natural catastrophes have increased substantially, with 70% of all-natural disasters happening between 2017 and 2021. Floods were the most common natural disaster, responsible for 33% of all documented natural disasters.

In addition to this, the continent is also struggling with other major health implications associated with climatic shocks in Africa such as malnutrition and hunger which are prevalent because of the poor weather on agricultural productivity, long-term health as well as development issues in children, and other infectious illnesses such as malaria. According to the analysis, climate change would certainly hinder efforts against hunger, with an extra 78 million people in Africa enduring chronic hunger by 2050.

Meanwhile, WHO is assisting nations in strengthening their health systems in order to better adapt, be more resilient, and manage climate-related events. Assessing health system flaws, and designing and executing steps to protect people's lives and health from the negative repercussions of climate-related health crises are among the strategies.

(Image: Matshidiso Moeti/ Twitter/ AP)