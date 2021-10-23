Africa: Decades-long Poaching For Ivory Is Producing Tuskless Elephants, Reveals Study

Poaching of African elephants at a large scale has led to disruptive evolution as many elephants are being born tuskless, according to a recent new study. Published in the journal Science, the study conducted by Princeton University's evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton pointed out that this trend started from a region, Gorongosa National Park. It is said, that the region was a major victim of Mozambique's civil war that had plagued the country from 1977 to 1992.

Aftermath of Mozambique's civil war

What is now the Gorongosa National Park, once used to be a region largely inhabited by elephants and that is what drove the evolutionary change decades later. After thorough research, the experts found that during the entire course of the conflict, around 90% of the elephants in Gorongosa were killed by fighters to finance the war through the sale of ivory.

According to Science Alert's report, the number of female tuskless elephants in the region had tripled and the trend of tuskless didn't end even after the war. Further, the study observed that prior to the intense poaching in Mozambique, the number of tuskless elephants was one in five which changed to one in every three between 1994 to 2004 i.e. after the civil war.

The most intriguing fact about the observation was that this trend was majorly found in female elephants. Previous data spanning from 1972 to 2000 revealed that there were nearly five tuskless females, which the biologists explained was driven by genetics.

Role of genes in evolution

According to the experts, the number of tuskless elephants was higher among females as it is the genes that decide whether elephants inherit tusks from their parents. Those elephants, who survived the era of civil war, went on to produce offspring by transferring a dominant gene called AMELX which when disrupted, resulted in only female tuskless baby elephants as the disruption killed the male ones. This adds to another concern as higher disruption of this gene will cause higher fatality of male elephants.

Experts say that this continued trend may cause a ripple effect on other ecosystems as elephants use their tusks for stripping bark from trees, digging up valuable minerals, or uncovering subterranean water sources. Campbell-Staton, as per Science Alert, said that without their assets, the elephants will undergo a change in their behaviour which would disrupt other natural processes and hence other ecosystems.

(Image: Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)