Africa: Major Churches In Ghana Unite To Denounce Homosexuality As 'perversion'

Leaders of major churches in Ghana have united to denounce homosexuality as a “perversion” and came in support of the legislation that ensures strict punishment against "natural relationships." Though the harshest anti-LGBTQ policies in Africa are yet to be enacted, the experts familiar with the development said the law would be passed soon without much interference from the Opposition parties. Meanwhile, the umbrella body for Christian churches in Nigeria also called same-sex relationships an "evil to the society" and also advocated for a stringent penalty for those practising or favouring such "unnatural relations."

However, some countries in Africa are in the favour of including same-sex marriage in their religion.

It is worth mentioning that several prominent protestant churches of developed countries including, the United States, Western Europe and various other regions have advocated for LGBTQ inclusion. However, in Africa, the situation is totally different -- with a few Churches allowing the LGBTQ community and the rest are promoting stringent laws against the community. Among those opposing the inclusion include, Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian and Lutheran leaders. “The mainstream churches — all of them — actually are totally against it," AP quoted Caroline Omolo, associate pastor at the Cosmopolitan Affirming Community in Nairobi, Kenya. It is a rare example of a church in Africa serving a predominantly LGBTQ congregation."

Ghana facing the wrath of LGBTQ

"They have always organized a group to maybe silence us or make the church disappear," Omolo said. "They don’t want it to appear anywhere." It is worth noting that Ghana is an exceptional country in Africa that pays respect to human rights, however, this time, the country has been facing the wrath of the LGBTQ community due to a bill in Parliament that would impose prison sentences ranging from three to 10 years for people. According to the proposed Bill, those who are practising or supporting such a community would be eligible for a jail term of three to ten years.

Human rights activists call Bill 'a case study of extreme cruelty'

Meanwhile, the bill has been criticised by human rights activists even as Ghanaian religious leaders rally behind it.

"Their role in perpetuating queerphobia and transphobia is clear and it’s very troubling and dangerous," said Abena Hutchful, a Ghanaian who identifies as queer and co-organized a recent protest against the bill in New York City. "The bill's strongest supporters claim to be doing this in the name of religion," says Graeme Reid, director of Human Rights Watch’s LGBT Rights Program. According to him, the measure is a case study of extreme cruelty.

