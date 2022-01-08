African National Congress Foundation Day: History, Significance; Know Everything About It

Every year on January 8, the African National Congress (ANC) commemorates its Foundation Day. It is a day to remember the battle for independence of African peoples who fought the British and Boer colonisers. ANC believes that African people have struggled for land, low wages, high rents, education, and the right to vote, among other things and that's what this day remembers. It is a day dedicated to their fight for justice and freedom.

This year South Africa will observe its 110th anniversary of the African National Congress in Limpopo. For the last two years, African National Congress Foundation Day has been observed virtually due to the pandemic. This year, it will be physically commemorated while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, and guests will be invited. On the African National Congress Foundation Day, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will make a special statement by issuing directives for the coming year that would benefit the people of the country

African National Congress Foundation Day: History and Significance

The ANC was founded in 1912 as a national liberation movement with the goal of uniting Africans all over the world. They joined together to commemorate and recognise the fight for fundamental political, economic, and social change. The ANC has been fighting racism and persecution for nearly a century. ANC was given a solid mandate to write a new democratic Constitution for South Africa and its people in 1994. In 1996, the African National Congress passed a new Constitution. This organisation's goal is to improve the lives of all South Africans, particularly those who are disadvantaged.

The mission of ANC was to fight for black South Africans' rights, and to unite Africans as one people, and safeguard their rights and liberties. That is, Black and mixed-race South Africans should be granted full voting rights. Also, after the National Party's election victory in 1948, the apartheid system was implemented. The ANC published its first special statement in 1972. The ANC's next statement, however, didn't come until 1979. Every foundation day since then it has been customary to issue a statement on every foundation day which features a statement by the President.

Image: @MYANC/Twitter