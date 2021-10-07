Africa's Commodity Markets To Remain Volatile In The Coming Months, Says UNECA

The United Nations Economic Commission of Africa (UNECA) has anticipated that commodity markets will remain volatile in the coming months. The development has been caused due to the effect of COVID-19 in the supply chain and other international economic pressure. Speaking at the ECA Price Watch session with African finance ministers on 'Commodity prices amid COVID-19: prospects and policy implications for African economies', Stephen Karingi, Director of Regional Integration and Trade Division at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), said that the commodity markets in Africa are expected to remain volatile in the coming months.

Commodity markets in Africa

Karingi stressed that the surge in prices of commodities will cause commodity exporters to record an increase in 'economic outputs and fiscal revenues', UNECA said in the press release. He asserted that price volatility will affect trade balances, investment flows, macroeconomic instability. Addressing the ECA Price Watch session with African finance ministers, Stephen Karingi noted that the economy of African nations mostly remains dependent on primary commodities exports.

"High commodity dependence is associated with lower human development indicator across the developing world," said Karingi. "Limited diversification and reliance on commodities sector are detrimental to long-term development in resource-rich countries", he added.

Furthermore, Karingi added that the commodity sector in most of the African economies is the country's source for 'national revenue, high dependence' on the sector. The ECA director Stephen Karingi noted that the commodities market was affected due to COVID since early 2020. Karingi stated that since mid-2020, the price of commodities has been more than the prices during the pre-COVID time. Karingi stressed that the gradual economic recovery was driven by successful vaccination drives and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the ECA Price Watch session with African finance ministers, Karingi pointed out that monetary and fiscal policies must be introduced to sustain economic activities like the 1.9 Trillion rescue Plan in the United States. He has advised that countries should have a policy to decrease dependence on global commodity markets. He also recommended that African nations should promote economic and fiscal diversification, which includes the landmark African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Image: Twitter/@snkaringi