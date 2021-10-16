Agnes Tirop's Death: Husband Ibrahim Rotich Detained By Kenyan Police, Interrogation On

Two days after the alleged murder of Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, local police have detained her husband. On Friday, Ibrahim Rotich was arrested in the city of Mombasa, as per the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Previously declaring Rotich as the prime suspect in the case, police had alleged that it was him who allegedly stabbed the top athlete to death.

The 5,000m record holder athlete was found dead-with clear stab marks on the abdomen- in her Iten house on Wednesday. Just a day later, her husband was caught trying to flee to a neighbouring country to “evade justice”. According to a statement by the police, Rotich has been kept in custody and was being interrogated. He would be legally charged once the investigation is completed.

Agnes Tirop found dead

The World 10,000 m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead inside her house in Iten, as confirmed by Athletics Kenya on October 13. She broke the women-only record in the women’s 10 kilometres during the Adizero Road to Records Race in Germany last month with the timing of 30:01. She also finished fourth while representing Kenya in the 5000 m finals event during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Athletics Kenya took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday and confirmed the sad demise of Tirop. They put out a tweet that said Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten, after allegedly getting stabbed by her husband. The athletics governing body then added that they are still working to unearth further details surrounding the 25-year-old’s death. Athletics Kenya listed the many endeavours and milestones conquered by the athlete before concluding their statement by wishing strength for Tirop’s family at this tough moment.

