Algeria Bans Airspace To French Military Amid Escalating Diplomatic Row

The diplomatic rift between France and Algeria deepened further on Sunday after the latter banned airspace to French military planes. The spat escalated after French President Emmanuel Macron, during an interview with the Le Monde newspaper made, "inadmissible interference" in internal affairs of Algeria, Sky News reported. The Algeria-French ties were already under strain owing to the slash in the number of visas to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

According to Le Monde as reported by France24, Macron said, "You can see that the Algerian system is tired, it has been weakened by the Hirak (the political-military system that forced late Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in 2019)...the official history, which was based on a discourse of hatred towards France and not on truths...has been totally re-written."

While several political analysts have said that the inaccessibility of airspace through Algeria will impact the French position in the anti-jihadist battle in Mali's Sahel region, the government has rebuffed potential consequences. It is to be noted, France has deployed over 5,000 troops in Mali as a part of Operation Barkhane to "fight against armed terrorist groups." Meanwhile, French terms have also remained sensitive with other North African (Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia) nations over the latter's refusal to grant consular passes to accept some of their own nationals.

France slashes visa allotment for Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia

On September 28, President of France, Emmanuel Macron announced the federal decision to slash the visa allotment by half for Algerian and Morrocan nationals, and 30% for Tunisians. According to French Foreign Minister Gabriel Attal, as told to Europe Radio, the "drastic" and "unprecedented" decision was deemed necessary to counter the North African nations' failure to comply with the migration policies. France accused the three countries of diverting acceptance of nationals who were expelled from France for "committing crimes or lack of resident permit."

The decision, as expected, was not welcomed by the North African counterparts. The Algerian authorities summoned the French ambassador Francois Goyette 'to notify him of a formal protest following the unilateral decision of the French Government," BBC reported. As a protest, Algerian Foreign Minister Amar Belani also dubbed the move as 'disproportionate.' His call was echoed by Morrocan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, who called Paris' pledge "unjustified" adding that "his country has always acted responsibly on the issue of illegal migration."

Image: Unsplash (representative)