Algeria Buries Remains Of 24 Fighters Whose Skulls Were In A French Museum

In a ceremony filled with symbolism and marking the country’s 58th anniversary of independence, Algeria has finally buried the remains of 24 fighters. According to reports, the fighters were decapitated for resisting French rule and their colonial forces in the 19th century.

Fallen fighters finally return home

Until June 3 the skulls of the fighters were in France having been taken back as war trophies. They were recently repatriated back to Algeria in the current environment of anti-colonial sentiment. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was present during the military ceremony held at El Alia cemetery in the east of Algiers on June 5.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune while speaking to media has said that he welcomed the return of the Skulls by France and Algeria also hopes for an official apology from France for its colonial era-wrongdoing. He said “We have already received half-apologies. There must be another step,”. The President added that he hopes this moment could be used to improve the relations between France and Algeria.

As per reports, the 24 fighters whose skulls were returned took part in the 1849 revolt against France after it occupied Algeria in 1830. Algeria finally attained independence from the French in 1962 after a long bloody war. In regards to the return of the fighters, Algeria’s veteran's minister, Tayeb Zitouni said he was delighted by “the return of these heroes to the land of their ancestors, after a century and a half in post-mortem exile.”

The coffins of the fighters were put on display at the Algiers Palace of Culture. Where hundreds of people from different regions came to pay the warriors respect. A history professor at the University of Algiers has claimed that France still holds hundreds of skulls belonging to Algerian fighters that must be returned.

