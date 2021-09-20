Algeria Ex-President Bouteflika's Funeral Procession Carried Out Without Fanfare

Algeria buried former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in the martyrs' section of the El Alia Cemetery. He passed away on September 17, Friday at the age of 84. On Sunday, a convoy drove the deceased former President's coffin to the capital's main cemetery without any Algerian fanfare. The burial ceremony was attended by Bouteflika's corruption convicted brother Said and his lawyer Salim Hadjouti.

However, Bouteflika was not accorded with the due ceremony that was observed for the previously deceased Algerian Presidents, Al Jazeera reported. A three-day mourning period will be observed instead of the official eight-day to honour the death of the leader, said incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who was present at the ceremony guarded by blue and black-uniformed security officers.

Bouteflika was carried in a flowered tank to the burial ground reserved for martyrs who fought for Algeria's liberation from France. No images from the ceremony were broadcasted on local or social media, making it evident to be the wishes of the incumbent President to not go overboard, Associated Press reported. However, videos of his brother Said at the ceremony surfaced on the internet as he entered the cemetery to pay his respects.

The death of Algeria's longest-serving ex-President triggered muted reactions in the Algerian French colonies, Al Jazeera mentioned. Residents prayed for him, yet criticised him for his wish to run for president despite illness. "Bless his soul but he doesn't deserve a tribute...' Al Jazeera quoted a resident as saying.

Who was Abdelaziz Bouteflika?

The Algerian Politician, Abdelaziz Bouteflika was a prominent leader who fought for Algerian freedom from France. He was a member of the National Liberation Front during the Algerian war. He became the President of Algeria in 1999 and retained his seat until 2019 when he was forced to step down following widespread protests against him. Thus, ended his 20-years term as president of Algeria marred by corruption and allegations of being an "authoritarian". Born on March 2, 1937, Bouteflika also served as a Foreign Minister for 15 years making him a "major figure of Algeria's contemporary history," Associated Press reported quoting French President Emmanuel Macron.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP