Algeria Flies Flags At Half-mast To Mourn Death Of Former President Bouteflika

The flags of Algeria are to be flown at half-mast throughout the country for three days in honour of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The order by the incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune came on Saturday after the former President died at the age of 84 on September 17.

According to the media reports, the former President's 20-years term ended in disgrace as he was pushed from power amid street protests when he decided to seek a new term. According to the order released by the president's office, three days of mourning starting Saturday would reflect his role in Algeria's brutal seven-year war for independence from France that ended in 1962.

As those who fought are considered martyrs today, the former President would be laid to rest at El Alia Cemetery, the former president’s lawyer, Salim Hadjouti said on Saturday. It is the same place where all the martyrs were buried with special honour. Since his death, public television has not shown images of him. According to the political experts, this was a clear sign that authorities prefer not to go overboard with a farewell as the North African nation has turned past the Bouteflika-era.

Bouteflika made rare public appearances after he had a cerebrovascular accident

It is worth mentioning Bouteflika became the Algerian foreign minister in 1963. He became the President in 1999 after he scored an overwhelming victory during the presidential election. He served the country for four consecutive terms before stepping down in 2019. He had made rare public appearances after he had a cerebrovascular accident in April 2013. The accident also reduced his mobility and presidential activity. Following the accident, his health conditions were kept hidden from the Algerian people, which added to the population's dissatisfaction with his 20-year corrupted leadership.

Later, his resignation was precipitated by enormous public demonstrations organised by the Hirak organisation. During his tenure, the country had witnessed a massive surge in corruption that left the leader with no option except to step down from his post. Subsequently, Abdelmadjid Tebboune replaced him and took office in late 2019.

(With inputs from ANI, AP)

(Image: AP/ANI)