Algeria: Snowfall Creates Stunning Patterns Across Dunes Of Sahara Desert; Here's Why

Snowfall created stunning patterns across the dunes of the Sahara Desert after temperatures dropped below zero. In the world's largest desert, where temperatures reached 136.4°F (58°C), ice encased the sand in a rare occurrence. The temperature has dropped to -2 degrees Celsius in the Algerian town overnight (28°F). After a sprinkle of snow fell unexpectedly in the area, the ice formed beautiful patterns in the sand.

The Atlas Mountains' Ain Sefra, located 1,000 metres above sea level, is known as the doorway to the desert. It is located in Algeria's Naama province, near the Moroccan border, in the northern Sahara. Snow has fallen in the town for the fifth time in 42 years, with prior occurrences in 1979, 2016, 2018, and 2021.

The Sahara Desert covers most of Northern Africa and has experienced temperature and moisture shifts over the last few hundred thousand years. Despite the fact that the Sahara is currently relatively dry, it is predicted to turn green again in roughly 15,000 years. Further, Camels were observed surrounded by snow last year as North Africa suffered from high heat in the summer and winter months.

Here's why Sahara Desert experienced snow fall

Snow and ice are uncommon in desert areas, yet they are not unheard of. Desert's temperature can drop considerably overnight, although any snowfall is usually evaporated by the next day. High pressure systems of cold air have migrated across land to the deserts in circumstances like those witnessed this month in Algeria, bringing lower temperatures. Anticyclones of this nature usually make their way to Saudi Arabia by travelling clockwise out of Central Asia, collecting up moisture along the way that cools to become snow.

Snow fell in the Sahara and Saudi Arabia in January 2022 and earlier in 2021, but this isn't the first time that these normally scorching hot places have been blanketed in white.

For the third time in 40 years, Ain Sefra was blanketed in snow in 2018. The community saw the occurrence in 2021, 2018, and 2017, with the latest recorded snowfall being in 1979. Ain Sefra's temperature often ranges from 12°C in January, the coldest month, to close to 40°C in July.

While the Asir region of Saudi Arabia had its first snowfall in 50 years last January, the desert country has seen snow in previous years. Temperatures in the country's mountainous northwestern regions, notably Tabuk, dropped below freezing in 2020, prompting officials to issue a blizzard warning to inhabitants. Snow had fallen in April the previous year.

Image: Shutterstock